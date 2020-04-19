Independent Research Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €19.50 ($22.67) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.64 ($22.84).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

