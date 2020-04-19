UBS Group Reiterates €63.50 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G24. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.29 ($67.78).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €58.10 ($67.56) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.81. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1 year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

