Warburg Research Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Grenke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.93 ($88.29).

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR:GLJ opened at €64.75 ($75.29) on Thursday. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($121.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.61.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.