ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.60% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.47 ($13.34).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €8.58 ($9.97) on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.38.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

