Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.56 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $583.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.90 million and the lowest is $562.10 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $635.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

