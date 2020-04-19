DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €27.10 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.63 ($33.29).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €24.16 ($28.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.07. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

