Comparing CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) & C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT)

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CM Finance and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $40.79 million 1.59 $15.62 million $1.39 3.42 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 11.50 -$10.02 million ($0.08) -0.69

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CM Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CM Finance and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CM Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

