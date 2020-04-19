Analyzing Co-Diagnostics (CODX) & Its Competitors

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88%
Co-Diagnostics Competitors -774.45% -98.48% -23.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50
Co-Diagnostics Competitors 1167 3732 6166 356 2.50

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 -$6.20 million -36.36
Co-Diagnostics Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -54.06

Co-Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics rivals beat Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

