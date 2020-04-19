Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Up 16.9%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shares were up 16.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 2,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 16.9%
