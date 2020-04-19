Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Trading Up 11.1%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Reign Sapphire Corp (OTCMKTS:RGNP) were up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 891,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 492,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP)

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reign Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reign Sapphire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 16.9%
Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 16.9%
Reign Sapphire Trading Up 11.1%
Reign Sapphire Trading Up 11.1%
Brunswick Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
KBR, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
KBR, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Uber Technologies PT Lowered to $40.00
Uber Technologies PT Lowered to $40.00
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report