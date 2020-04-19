Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Reign Sapphire Corp (OTCMKTS:RGNP) were up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 891,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 492,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP)

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc.

