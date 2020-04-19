Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.87.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brunswick by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

