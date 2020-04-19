KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

