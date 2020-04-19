Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,526,000. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,868,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 80,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

