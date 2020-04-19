Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

