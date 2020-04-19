PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

PBR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.92. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

