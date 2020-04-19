PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
PBR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.92. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.
About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.