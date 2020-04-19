Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UNS opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$4.26 and a 52 week high of C$15.94.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$544.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

