Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.80% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$11.07 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.32.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.