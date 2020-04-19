Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the company’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $496.00 million and a PE ratio of 24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$18.60.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

