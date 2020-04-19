Jefferies Financial Group Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$20.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC cut their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.22.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.23. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

