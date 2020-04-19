Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Berenberg Bank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

MFI opened at C$25.82 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$17.04 and a one year high of C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.03.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

