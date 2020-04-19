KeyCorp Weighs in on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXFR. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

NYSE LXFR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.36 million, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 16.9%
Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 16.9%
Reign Sapphire Trading Up 11.1%
Reign Sapphire Trading Up 11.1%
Brunswick Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
KBR, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
KBR, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Uber Technologies PT Lowered to $40.00
Uber Technologies PT Lowered to $40.00
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report