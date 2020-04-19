KeyCorp Weighs in on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXFR. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

NYSE LXFR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.36 million, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

