FY2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

