FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

