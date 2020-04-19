FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Raised by Analyst

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 314,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.