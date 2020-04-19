Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.75 ($5.52).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €2.80 ($3.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a one year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

