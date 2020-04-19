Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $420.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $420.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $422.96 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.12 and a 200-day moving average of $328.86. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.