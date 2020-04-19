Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.70 ($90.35).

ETR DHER opened at €69.24 ($80.51) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €34.86 ($40.53) and a twelve month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.41.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

