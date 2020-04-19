Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.56 ($79.72).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €54.95 ($63.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.04. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.11.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.