DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.69 ($64.75).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €44.47 ($51.71) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.09 and a 200-day moving average of €54.22. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

