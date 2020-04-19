PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

