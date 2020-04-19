Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

