INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $11.28 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

