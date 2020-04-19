Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $27.98 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

