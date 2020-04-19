DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

DSDVY stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

