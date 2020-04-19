A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -240.38 and a beta of 1.07. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

