ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 27.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

