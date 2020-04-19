JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $20.70 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

