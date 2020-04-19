HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

