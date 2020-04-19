TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Danske raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

