CLSA Initiates Coverage on ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY)

Equities research analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

