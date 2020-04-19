Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.