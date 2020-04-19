Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 50%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) shares traded up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 158,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 472,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Southern Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

