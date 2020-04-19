New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NBEV stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

