Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELUXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

