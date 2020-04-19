Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELUXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
