BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $14.65 on Friday. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

