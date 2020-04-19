ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.10.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

