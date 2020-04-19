Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lafargeholcim stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

