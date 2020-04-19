Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.41.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $590.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a one year low of $213.13 and a one year high of $593.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Shopify by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.