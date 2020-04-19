AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $42.84 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

