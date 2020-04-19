Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABB will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

